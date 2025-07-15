Jungle safari to come up at Mulapadu Butterfly Park in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant move to promote forest tourism and increase revenue for forest development, the NTR district forest department is gearing up to launch a Jungle Safari at the Mulapadu Butterfly Park on a trial basis.

Located within the Kondapalli Reserve Forest at Mulapadu village, the Butterfly Park was inaugurated in 2018 and has since become a popular destination for nature enthusiasts. It is the first of its kind in NTR district and the second in Andhra Pradesh after Visakhapatnam. The park is home to nearly 50 species of butterflies, including 15 rare ones.

To enhance the visitor experience, the forest department, in collaboration with NGOs, developed a two-kilometre butterfly trail where visitors can observe various butterfly species in their natural habitat. The park underwent further development recently, funded with `1.5 crore from APGENCO’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative and `2 crore from Nagaravanam funds. It reopened to the public in January this year with upgraded amenities.

Taking a major leap forward, the department plans to introduce a Jungle Safari covering a 14-kilometre route through the forest, culminating at the famous Lord Anjaneya Swamy temple. Two vehicles have been procured and are being modified for the safari. “We fixed a charge of `300 per person. The Jungle Safari will be launched soon and operated based on public response,” said NTR District Forest Officer Satish.

Over the past six months, the Butterfly Park has attracted more than 18,000 visitors, generating `5 lakh in revenue. Officials expect the Jungle Safari to further boost tourist footfall, particularly during weekends, when additional rides will be arranged.

Simultaneously, the department is working to strengthen wildlife-friendly infrastructure, including check dams and water tanks, and plans to restrict private vehicle access near the park to protect the habitat.

An open information centre has been set up to educate visitors about butterflies, along with a butterfly-themed children’s play area. Additionally, proposals are under discussion for establishing a zoo spanning 200 to 300 acres within the Kondapalli Reserve Forest, aiming to position the area as a leading eco-tourism hub in AP.