VIJAYAWADA: Senior TDP leader and former Union Minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been appointed as the Governor of Goa. President Draupadi Murmu issued orders to this effect on Monday.

The President also appointed Ashim Kumar Ghosh as the new Governor of Haryana, and Kavinder Gupta as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

Hailing from the Maharaja family of Vizianagaram, Ashok in his long political career spanning nearly four decades, was elected as an MLA six times on TDP ticket, and served as the Minister for Finance, Revenue and Legislative Affairs in the combined erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. After the State bifurcation, he was elected as an MP in 2014, and served as Union Civil Aviation Minister. After the defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Ashok, who is the TDP Politburo member, did not contest the elections in 2024.

Congratulating Ashok on his appointment as the Governor of Goa, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu felt that this is a moment of great pride for the people of Andhra Pradesh. Thanking the President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Union Cabinet for bestowing upon the honour on Ashok, Naidu wished him a successful and fulfilling tenure in this esteemed role.

Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh also congratulated Ashok.

Ashok thanks Naidu, Centre for post

Conveying his wishes to Ashok, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu distributed sweets at his office in Delhi.

Despite being the heir of the Vizianagaram Maharaja family, Ashok used to lead a simple life, upholding moral values. Despite being in politics for decades, he never gave up his straight forwardness.