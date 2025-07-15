TDP urges EC to allow sufficient time for voter list revision, asserts enrolled voters need not prove identity again

NEW DELHI: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday urged the Election Commission (EC) to allow adequate time for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh, asserting that the process should not be conducted within six months of any major election. The party also said voters already enrolled in the latest certified roll should not be required to reestablish their identity.

The suggestions from the BJP ally come amid a political row over the ongoing SIR in Bihar, where its timing, close to the Assembly elections, and the burden of proof on prospective voters in many cases have drawn criticism from opposition parties.

"The SIR's purpose must be clearly defined and limited to electoral-roll correction and inclusion. It should be explicitly communicated that the exercise is not related to citizenship verification, and any field instructions must reflect this distinction," a TDP delegation told the EC.

Batting for the "presumption of inclusion", it said voters who are already enrolled in the most recent certified electoral rolls should not be required to re-establish their eligibility unless specific and verifiable reasons are recorded.

Citing a Supreme Court judgment, it said that the prior inclusion of a person in the electoral rolls creates a presumption of validity and that any deletion must be preceded by a valid inquiry.

"The burden of proof lies with the ERO or objector, not the voter, especially when the name exists in the official roll," the delegation, which included TDP’s parliamentary party leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and state president Palla Srinivasa Rao, said in its submission.