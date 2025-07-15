Union Minister for Ports Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates BIMSTEC Conclave in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated the second Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Ports Conclave in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Delegates from all seven BIMSTEC member countries–Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and India–participated in the event.

Welcoming the representatives, Visakhapatnam Port Authority Chairman M Angamuthu highlighted the strategic importance of Visakhapatnam in maritime trade and logistics. He called for greater collaboration among BIMSTEC countries in port-led industrialisation, digital infrastructure integration, and maritime skill development. He also underlined the contribution of the Centre of Excellence in Maritime Skill Development (CEMS) in positioning Visakhapatnam as a training hub for the maritime sector.

In his address, the Union Minister laid out key components of the Union government’s long-term maritime vision, in line with the Prime Minister’s Vision 2030 and 2047. BIMSTEC Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey shared the framework of BIMSTEC Vision 2030 and noted that 267 transport connectivity projects are currently in progress under the master plan. He proposed setting up a BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence in Maritime Transport in Visakhapatnam and outlined plans for real-time cargo tracking and sustainable port practices.