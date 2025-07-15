Union Minister for Ports Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates BIMSTEC Conclave in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated the second Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Ports Conclave in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Delegates from all seven BIMSTEC member countries–Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and India–participated in the event.
Welcoming the representatives, Visakhapatnam Port Authority Chairman M Angamuthu highlighted the strategic importance of Visakhapatnam in maritime trade and logistics. He called for greater collaboration among BIMSTEC countries in port-led industrialisation, digital infrastructure integration, and maritime skill development. He also underlined the contribution of the Centre of Excellence in Maritime Skill Development (CEMS) in positioning Visakhapatnam as a training hub for the maritime sector.
In his address, the Union Minister laid out key components of the Union government’s long-term maritime vision, in line with the Prime Minister’s Vision 2030 and 2047. BIMSTEC Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey shared the framework of BIMSTEC Vision 2030 and noted that 267 transport connectivity projects are currently in progress under the master plan. He proposed setting up a BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence in Maritime Transport in Visakhapatnam and outlined plans for real-time cargo tracking and sustainable port practices.
Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Secretary TK Ramachandran also addressed the gathering.
Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat emphasised Andhra Pradesh’s focus on port-led growth. He said the State government is working on establishing four new ports and envisions a port every 50 km along the coast.
Later, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone for several infrastructure works and inaugurated completed projects at the Visakhapatnam International Cruise Terminal.
He laid the foundation for six major projects aimed at improving port operations and public infrastructure, including a B-Ramp in the port area with Rs 33.49 crore, and the development of a Finger Jetty and Wharf at the Fishing Harbour with a budget of Rs 32.61 crore.
He also inaugurated a set of completed projects worth Rs 159 crore, including a new Oil Refinery Berth-2 and firefighting facilities at OSTT Berth, road improvements from WQ-5 Junction to Essar Junction, a new RFID Gate Management and Port Operating System and a Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS).
The VTMS, operational since July 10, 2025, is designed to enhance navigational safety and operational efficiency within port waters. Supported by a 15-year radar feed from the Indian Coast Guard, the system integrates AIS, radar, and CCTV to monitor vessel movement and provides IVTS format data to the National Maritime Data Acquisition Centre in Noida.
Following the formal proceedings, Minister Sonowal addressed the media, acknowledging the potential of Visakhapatnam Port and commending its performance. He appreciated the leadership of Dr M Angamuthu, Chairperson of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority, for advancing the port’s standing among major Indian ports. He also credited Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for his proactive support of the maritime sector, particularly in shipbuilding and port infrastructure development.