Andhra Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi announces distributon of cycles to curb dropout rate

GUNTUR: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar announced that all government high school students in the Addanki Assembly constituency will receive free bicycles to support education and reduce dropouts.

The announcement came during his visit to Vellalacheruvu village in Santhamaguluru mandal as part of the Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu (First Step in Good Governance) outreach programme.

As part of the visit, Gottipati inaugurated `30 lakh worth of CC roads and drains and conducted a door-to-door campaign on government schemes.

At a local event, 137 bicycles were distributed to students of the Vellalacheruvu Zilla Parishad High School, supported by donors, NGOs, and CSR partners. The energy minister assured that all eligible students in the constituency will soon receive bicycles.

“We are overcoming the financial mismanagement of the previous YSRCP regime to fulfil our promises,” he said. He credited IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh for prioritising quality in education.

Earlier, Gottipati inaugurated a black barley tobacco procurement centre in Tammavaram village and assured farmers that even low-grade tobacco would be purchased through MarkFed.