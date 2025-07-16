Andhra government allots land for Sriramulu memorial trust in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Fulfilling a long-standing promise, the State government has allotted 6.8 acres of land inSakhamuru Park, Amaravati, to the Amarjeevi Potti Sriramulu Memorial Trust for setting up a memorial park in honour of the legendary freedom fighter and Andhra statehood icon.

On Monday, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Ponguru Narayana handed over the land documents to Trust President Dundi Rakesh. The allotment marks the fulfilment of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s assurance to honour Potti Sriramulu’s sacrifice.

The proposed memorial, “Amarjeevi Smriti Vanam”, will feature a 58-foot statue of Potti Sriramulu, landscaped gardens, educational exhibits, and visitor amenities. The project is targeted for completion by March 2026. Minister Narayana urged the Trust to expedite development to reflect Amaravati’s cultural and historical significance.

Trust President Rakesh hailed the allotment as a proud moment for AP and thanked the government for recognising Sriramulu’s contribution. He expressed hope that the memorial would inspire future generations with values of sacrifice and unity.

This move is widely seen as a significant step towards preserving the legacy of Potti Sriramulu, whose historic fast in 1952 led to the creation of the first linguistic state in independent India.