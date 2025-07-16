Body of missing 17-year-old girl found in Gandikota forest in Andhra; sexual assualt suspected

KADAPA: A 17-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the forest area behind the Madhavaraya Swamy temple at the popular tourist site of Gandikota in Jammalamadugu mandal of Kadapa on Tuesday.

The deceased, a second-year Intermediate student at Gitam Junior College, had left home on Monday morning saying she was going to college. However, she was allegedly lured away by a youth named Lokesh from Hanumanagutti village in Yerraguntla mandal. He reportedly picked her up on his bike and took her to Gandikota.

According to CCTV footage near the Gandikota toll gate, the two were seen entering the area around 8.10 am. Shockingly, by 5.00 pm the same day, Lokesh was recorded exiting the site alone.

Meanwhile, college authorities informed her parents around 9.00 am that she had not attended classes. With no sign of her by evening, her family filed a missing complaint at Proddutur One Town Police Station.