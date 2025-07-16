CM Chandrababu Naidu to release HNSS Phase-1 canal water in Nandyal district tomorrow

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP-led NDA government’s proactive measures and swift decision-making have ushered in a new era of water prosperity for Rayalaseema. The expansion works of the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) Phase-1 canal have been successfully completed, transforming the region’s agricultural and drinking water landscape.

On July 17, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will release water into the expanded canal at the Malyala Pumping Station in Nandikotkur mandal of Nandyal district.

The coalition government has achieved the target of completing the Phase-1 canal expansion within 100 days as promised. With an investment of `696 crore, the canal’s flow capacity has been enhanced to 3,850 cusecs, enabling an additional 1,600 cusecs of water to be transported.

This upgrade facilitates the filling of the Jeedipalli Reservoir to its full capacity, ensuring irrigation facility for agricultural lands, and drinking water for 33 lakh people across Kurnool, Anantapur and Chittoor districts.

The 216-km canal expansion from Malyala to Jeedipalli will also fill local water bodies, including reservoirs in Jeedipalli, Krishnagiri, Pattikonda and Gajuldinne, boosting groundwater levels in Rayalaseema. By the end of this month, water will reach Kuppam and Punganur branch canals, further extending its benefits.