Ghee adulteration case: Andhra Pradesh HC grants bail to dairy firm md

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has granted conditional bail to Raju Rajasekaran, Managing Director of AR Dairy Food Private Limited, in the Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case. Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao delivered the verdict on Monday, directing Rajasekaran to furnish two sureties of `50,000 each. He must appear before the investigating officer once in a month for six months.

Midhun’s bail plea rejected

The AP High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail petition of Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy in connection with the liquor policy case. The court dismissed the petition, stating that preliminary evidence points to Midhun’s involvement in the case.

The court noted that under Section 438 of the CrPC, its authority to grant anticipatory bail is exercised sparingly, only in exceptional cases.

YSRCP quash plea: Hearing adjourned

The AP High Court adjourned the hearing on petitions filed by former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Rajya Sabha member YV Subba Reddy, former ministers Vidala Rajini and Perni Nani, and Jagan’s personal secretary K Nageswara Reddy for two weeks. The petitions seek to quash a case registered against them by Nallapadu police in connection with death of YSRCP sympathiser Singayya.

HC raps ex-MLA

The AP High Court strongly criticised former MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy for his vile remarks against Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, stating that such comments against a woman are unacceptable.