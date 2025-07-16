Indian Army pays tribute to Kargil hero in Andhra's Bapatla

VISAKHAPATNAM: As part of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas Outreach Programme, a team from the Indian Army visited the family of late soldier SPR Haji Bhasha, Sena Medal (SM), in Issampetta village, Chandol, Bapatla district on Tuesday.

Led by Naib Subedar M.V. Reddy, the team met the martyr’s family and presented a personalised letter from the General Officer Commanding and a commemorative memento to his sister, Sreemathi Sahera Banu. The outreach initiative honours the families of fallen soldiers ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26 to commemorate India’s victory in the Kargil War.

Ex-servicemen, students, and local residents, including dignitaries from the Ex-Servicemen Association were present.