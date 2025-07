NELLORE: Named after the world-renowned playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, the SPB Government Music School in Nellore continues to operate out of a rented building, even after completing 50 years since its establishment.

The institution faces long-standing challenges, including a severe shortage of teachers and damaged musical instruments in urgent need of repair.

Established in 1974 at Kota village in the then undivided Nellore district by the family of former minister Nallapareddy Srinivasulu Reddy, the school was later relocated to

Nellore city during the tenure of then Chief Minister Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy, following a recommendation by former Governor Bezawada Gopal Reddy.

Over the years, the school has functioned from several rented premises in the city. It is currently housed in a building adjacent to the Rotary Club. The institution was renamed the SPB Government School of Music & Dance after the legendary singer passed away due to Covid-19 in 2020.

However, the lack of infrastructure and staff has raised concerns among students and cultural enthusiasts, who are urging authorities to provide a permanent building and adequate facilities to preserve and promote traditional music education in the region.

The music school offers four-year certificate courses and two-year diploma programs in Carnatic vocal music, violin, Bharatanatyam, mridangam, and veena.

Each year, it trains around 30 to 300 students in various art forms.

Over the decades, it has been led by renowned principals, including Komanduru Seshadri, Annajirao, Aruna A, Ranganayakamma, Duddhu Seetharamayya, Munikumar, and Maddela Saibaba. Currently, Jyothirmayi serves as the principal.