Srisailam dam gates closed as flood inflows decline

KURNOOL: Srisailam dam officials closed all 10 radial gates on Tuesday following a reduction in flood inflows. The gates were first opened this season on July 8, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurating the release. While the gate releases have now ceased, outflows for power generation and lift irrigation projects continue. A

ndhra Pradesh’s right power station is generating power using 33,486 cusecs of water, and TG’s left power station has resumed operations with 35,315 cusecs.

The Pothireddypadu head regulator is drawing 20,000 cusecs, while Telangana’s Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme is drawing 1,600 cusecs. The reservoir continues to receive 50,839 cusecs of inflows from the Jurala project on the Krishna River.

Storage at the dam has reached 200.1971 TMC ft, nearing its full capacity of 215 TMC, with water level at 882.20 ft— just short of the Full Reservoir Level of 885 ft.