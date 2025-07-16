Workers’ strike: GMC ropes in private staff to restore water supply in city

GUNTUR: Amid temporary disruptions in the drinking water supply, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has taken steps to stabilise the situation after over 70 APCOS contract workers went on strike demanding wage hikes.

The workers, responsible for operating key filtration plants and pump houses, have remained off duty for the past two days, severely affecting the water supply in residential areas that depend on scheduled municipal delivery.

To manage the crisis, the GMC deployed private technicians and retired personnel on Monday. However, officials said striking workers allegedly blocked access to some facilities, delaying restoration efforts. The civic body responded by issuing show-cause notices to 72 APCOS workers for abstaining from emergency services.

Speaking to TNIE, GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu said, “We’ve engaged private and retired staff to maintain supply. Compared to other cities, the impact here is moderate, though Monday was challenging. We advise residents to conserve water and boil it before use, especially with new intake from the Krishna River. Talks with the government are ongoing, and we hope workers return by next Monday. Until then, alternative arrangements are in place.”

Residents, however, voiced concern over the disruption. “We hope this is resolved soon. Water is essential, and its supply should be ensured,” said Madhavi, a resident of Lakshmipuram.

To assess the situation, Guntur Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra visited the Head Water Works at Thakkellapadu and inspected the filtration and pumping systems. He also met the striking workers and assured them that their demands would be taken up with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana.

“While the workers’ concerns are valid, water supply should never be interrupted,” the mayor said. Following his intervention, some workers called off the strike and returned to duty.