Boyfriend cleared in Gandikota teen murder; police find key clue, rule out sexual assault

KADAPA: Kurnool Range DIG Dr Koya Praveen clarified that there is no involvement of the deceased minor girl’s boyfriend in her brutal murder at Gandikota and that there was no sexual assault committed against her. He stated that the findings came to light during the police investigation.

The DIG, accompanied by SP EG Ashok Kumar and Jammalamadugu DSP Venkateswara Rao, visited the crime spot in Gandikota where the girl’s body was found.

It may be recalled that a 17-year-old Intermediate second-year student was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the forest behind the Madhavaraya Swamy temple at Gandikota on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at Gandikota, the DIG revealed that the girl was brought to Gandikota on a motorcycle by her boyfriend around 8 am on Monday.

The couple spent two hours at a private lodge. Around 10:45 am, the boy dropped her near the Gandikota Fort arch and left. By 11 am, the girl was seen walking alone near the Ranganathaswamy Temple, carrying a college bag. What happened afterwards remains unclear, but her body was found behind the temple the next morning. The DIG noted that her clothes were found dishevelled, raising suspicions.

However, based on solid evidence received on Wednesday, the police confirmed that the boyfriend had no role in her murder. He said that the police had found a crucial clue regarding who might have committed the crime.

When asked by the media if the girl’s clothes were forcibly removed, the DIG responded that key forensic and other details would be revealed later by the district police. The funeral of the minor girl was held amid emotional scenes and a large public turnout. The entire village was engulfed in sorrow following the shocking murder.