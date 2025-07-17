Caution needed on Banakacherla: Jagan Mohan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the proposed Banakacherla project at a cost of Rs 80,000 crore would go waste if the NDA government failed to assess the surplus Godavari water available from above correctly.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office on Wednesday, Jagan said the government should take a cautious decision on it considering various factors such as reduction in height of Polavaram project, and the ongoing projects in Chhattisgarh and Odisha on the tributaries of Godavari.

He further expressed his serious concern that water meant for Andhra Pradesh from the Indravati, Pranahitha, Sabari and other Godavari tributaries is not coming due to the projects upstream.

“The Chhattisgarh government with the support of the Centre has planned projects, and blocked water. In this scenario, there will be no guarantee of surplus water from Godavari tributaries,” Jagan said.

He came down heavily on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for compromising on the Polavaram project height reducing it from 45.72 metres to 41.72.

“If the Centre does not agree to raise the project height, the State government should take up the construction on its own by mobilising Rs 15,000 crore. Only after assessing the surplus water availability, and considering several other factors, the Government of AP should take a decision on the project,” he said.

Jagan strongly criticised the ruling TDP-led coalition government for its authoritarian governance, misuse of police machinery, and suppression of opposition.