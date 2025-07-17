Control room set up over urea shortage in Andhra's Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM: A shortage in urea supply has pushed farmers across Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Parvathipuram Manyam districts to purchase fertiliser at inflated rates from private dealers, as the agriculture department struggles to manage the crisis.

In response, a control room has been established at the Srikakulam district collector’s office to address urea-related grievances.

Farmers in several mandals have begun Kharif operations using the direct sowing method for paddy cultivation. At Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs), the standard price for a 45 kg urea bag is Rs 266.

However, due to scarcity, private dealers are selling it for Rs 300 or more, depending on local demand and transportation costs. Senior agriculture department officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, cited four key reasons for the current crisis.

Firstly, there has been an insufficient fortnightly allotment from the Government of India. Secondly, the closure of the National Fertilizers Corporation Limited (NFCL) unit in Kakinada has impacted local supply. Thirdly, the Ramagundam fertiliser unit in Telangana has failed to meet Andhra Pradesh’s needs. Lastly, the quota from North Indian fertiliser companies is deemed inadequate for the state’s requirements.

“We are distributing urea scientifically to balance demand between irrigated and rain-fed regions,” said V Taraka Rama Rao, Joint Director of Agriculture, Vizianagaram.

In Srikakulam, Joint Director K Trinadha Swamy added that the control room at the collector’s office is staffed with officials from relevant departments to manage the situation.