Don’t issue new licences to street vendors: Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over road encroachments by street vendors, the AP High Court on Wednesday directed the State government not to issue new licences to street vendors across all civic bodies until proper planning is in place.

The court observed that indiscriminate issuance of licences could turn cities into slums. While acknowledging the importance of street vendors’ livelihood, the court emphasised that their activities should not inconvenience residents or obstruct public movement.

The directive came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Besant Road Building Owners Welfare Association president M Venkata Vijaya Prasad, who alleged that officials failed to act against street vendors occupying Besant Road, causing severe traffic disruptions during peak hours. The court noted that such encroachments hinder emergency services like ambulances and fire tenders.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi, also raised concerns about the possible involvement of organised middlemen in the street vending business, and questioned the civic officials’ inaction.

The court instructed authorities to assess the viability of roads for vending before granting approvals, and provide necessary infrastructure.

The bench directed the government to initiate the process of creating vending zones in accordance with the Street Vendors Act. Later, the hearing was adjourned to August 13.