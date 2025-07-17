Guntur Municipal Corporation repairs pipeline, restores water supply

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation has restored most of the disrupted drinking water supply caused by a breach near Nulakapeta and a strike by contract workers, with full restoration expected by Thursday morning.

In-charge Municipal Commissioner Challa Obulesu said that a damaged raw water pipeline from Undavalli had been swiftly repaired. Meanwhile, 27 APCOS workers, including key technicians, returned to work at the headwater works, resuming operations such as pumping and filtration.

To mitigate shortages, the municipal call centre (0863-2345103) coordinated tanker supply under the supervision of AE-level officials. In a separate advisory, Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu addressed concerns about turbidity in the drinking water, which is sourced from the Prakasam Barrage, currently receiving water from the Godavari via the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Water Scheme.

Stating that the Godavari water has high mud content, he instructed intensified filtration and proper chlorine and alum dosing.

AE-level staff and ward secretaries have been directed to monitor water quality through sampling at tail-end points across the city.

Srinivasulu urged residents to continue boiling water for the next few days and assured private tankers would be deployed if needed.