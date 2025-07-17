Heatwave hits Kharif paddy cultivation in Andhra's Vizianagaram

VIZIANAGARAM: Farmers across Vizianagaram district are expressing deep concern over unexpected weather conditions and soaring temperatures, which are threatening paddy cultivation during this Kharif season.
Despite early preparation of farmlands following the onset of the southwest monsoon, the sudden rise in temperatures has sent shockwaves through the farming community.
Vizianagaram, an agriculture-based district, typically sees around 90,000 hectares of paddy cultivated each Kharif season.
Farmers had begun preparing their lands by June 1, adopting both nursery and direct sowing methods.
However, due to uncertain rainfall in recent years, many have gradually shifted to the direct sowing method, which starts in early June and concludes by month-end. Nursery sowing usually begins in the third week of June.
This year, the southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on May 24—eight days earlier than usual—raising hopes of a promising season. However, farmers in mandals such as Gurla, Gajapatinagaram, Garividi, Cheepurupalli, Gantyada, Bondapalli, Rajam, and Vangara are now grappling with unusually high temperatures that are drying out paddy fields, both in nursery and directly sown areas.
In the absence of sufficient water, many are forced to irrigate their crops manually using pots.
Speaking to the TNIE, Agriculture Joint Director VT Ramarao said, “The district received sufficient rainfall, except in one or two mandals. Farmers began sowing by June 1, and so far, paddy has been sown across 7,000 hectares. The sudden temperature rise has caused concern, but we expect a decline in temperatures and rainfall in the coming days.” Reddi Laxmi, a farmer from Mentada mandal, shared her distress: “We were hopeful due to the early monsoon and sowed nursery paddy with confidence. But the heat has dried the nursery, and we are forced to water the crop using pots.”