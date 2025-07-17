Heatwave hits Kharif paddy cultivation in Andhra's Vizianagaram

VIZIANAGARAM: Farmers across Vizianagaram district are expressing deep concern over unexpected weather conditions and soaring temperatures, which are threatening paddy cultivation during this Kharif season.

Despite early preparation of farmlands following the onset of the southwest monsoon, the sudden rise in temperatures has sent shockwaves through the farming community.

Vizianagaram, an agriculture-based district, typically sees around 90,000 hectares of paddy cultivated each Kharif season.

Farmers had begun preparing their lands by June 1, adopting both nursery and direct sowing methods.

However, due to uncertain rainfall in recent years, many have gradually shifted to the direct sowing method, which starts in early June and concludes by month-end. Nursery sowing usually begins in the third week of June.