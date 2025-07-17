Mango Board will be game changer for Andhra: BJP chief PVN Madhav

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP president PVN Madhav on Wednesday suggested that establishing a dedicated Mango Board could be a game changer for Andhra Pradesh’s economic growth, during a candid conversation with print media journalists where he shared his vision for the party’s development agenda and plans.

During the interaction, Madhav said, “We will walk together, step by step,” adding that a visible transformation in Andhra Pradesh’s development will be evident within the next four years. He affirmed his commitment to empowering grassroots-level BJP workers, and transforming them into people’s representatives.

Reflecting on the coalition government’s performance, Madhav noted that it has completed its first year, and received positive feedback from the public. He pointed out that although AP is rich in resources and talent, particularly with many skilled engineers, a significant number of youth are migrating to other States due to a lack of employment opportunities. He expressed hope that with the coalition government’s efforts and increasing investments, job opportunities in the State will rise.

He highlighted the importance of spice cultivation, like pepper, in regions like Araku, and said focused development in such sectors could bring significant benefits.

Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance, Madhav said Modi’s schemes are designed with the sole intent of helping the poor, without any political bias. “Though the schemes are in the name of the Prime Minister, Modi himself never insists on having his name on them. This reflects his genuine intention to serve the poor,” he said.

He noted the success of the BJP’s Varadhi outreach programme in the State, and stated that the participation of BJP legislators in the Assembly would provide a platform to raise critical public issues. Special programmes are also being planned for the welfare and development of denotified tribes in the State, he said.