Minister Lokesh pushes for housing, infrastructure in Mangalagiri

GUNTUR: HRD, IT, and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh has directed officials to ensure the distribution of house site pattas to 2,000 families in Mangalagiri constituency by August as part of the second phase of the land distribution scheme.

During a review meeting at his Undavalli residence, Lokesh, who is also the Mangalagiri MLA, said land worth Rs 1,000 crore had already been issued to 3,000 families in the area. He stressed the need for speedy land acquisition for TIDCO housing projects and the development of parks near colonies in the constituency.

Additionally, Lokesh also reviewed progress on integrated underground utilities, covering drainage, water, gas, and electricity, in the Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation. He underscored the need for the timely completion of 31 community halls, 26 parks, and crematoriums being developed under CSR and government funds.

Furthermore, the minister instructed officials to expedite flood-control works in Mahanadu Colony along with park development, and to complete the model library near the Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple and Nidamaru model village by September.

Plans are underway to upgrade Mangalagiri Eco Park into an adventure destination and to launch projects like the Smart Street Bazaar with 350 stalls, a Rs 2-crore fish market at Polakampadu, and a Gems and Jewellery Park.

The officials were also tasked with ensuring pothole-free roads, better traffic management, and full streetlight coverage. Officials from the corporation and other departments were present.