Ongole Book Festival from August 15; Collector unveils promotional posters

ONGOLE: The Andhra Pradesh Department of Culture, in association with the Vijayawada Book Festival Society, will host the third edition of the Ongole Book Festival from August 15 to 24 at PVR High School grounds.

The event will feature around 100 stalls showcasing thousands of books across subjects such as science, mathematics, economics, medicine, literature, heritage, and culture.

Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya released the event’s promotional wall poster at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

Festival hours will be from 2 pm to 9 pm daily. Literary and cultural programmes, along with a science exhibition, will be held to promote book reading, scientific thinking, and a rational outlook among youth and students.

Those present included Book Festival Society President Lakshmaiah, Secretary Manohar Naidu, CPI state leader Gujjula Eswaraiah, Ongole Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Koduri Venkateswara Rao, Praja Natya Mandali President Nayak, noted writer Ponnuru Venkata Srinivasulu, APUWJ Secretary A Suresh, and others.