TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu on Wednesday categorically stated that the Board is not prepared to increase contributions to the Common Good Fund (CGF). In an interview with TNIE, Naidu said, “the Endowments Department has issued a notice to TTD to raise its CGF contribution from the existing Rs 40 crore or contribute up to 9% of TTD’s revenue. We are opposing this. There is no scope for increasing the CGF,” the Chairman affirmed.

“In 2022, the State Government handed over the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) to TTD. In the last board meeting, we resolved to recruit 499 medical and paramedical staff, which will incur wage expenses of Rs 141 crore annually—up from the earlier Rs 68 crore,” the TTD Chirman added.

He further said, “In addition, we are administering several educational institutions, providing recurring grants to universities, colleges, schools, and welfare organisations, and maintaining roads and providing other facilities in Tirupati. Considering all these responsibilities, increasing the CGF is not feasible.”

Aadhaar verification for TTD services approved

The Chairman announced that TTD has received permission from the Centre to verify Aadhaar cards while devotees avail of its services. “Our request for Aadhaar verification has been approved. The verification fee will be Rs 0.70 per transaction,and transactions will be conducted through an authorised link,” he said.