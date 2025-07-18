17 civic bodies to be declared plastic-free by October: AP Chief Secretary Vijayanand

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand revealed that appropriate steps are being taken to make all government offices in the State plastic-free.

He held a video conference with Collectors and officials of related departments from the Secretariat on Thursday, discussing issues such as Swarnandhra P-4 Foundation, Swarnandhra, Swachhandra, MSME parks, and Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana.

Speaking on the occasion, the CS said that steps are being taken to control single-use plastic items in a phased manner. By next October, 17 municipal corporations will be declared plastic-free. He added that steps will be taken to ban plastic items in all government offices across the State.

Vijayanand said that the government has launched the Swarnandhra P-4 Foundation programme with the noble goal of eradicating poverty and eliminating economic inequalities in society.

The government has set a target of adopting 15 lakh Bangaru Kutumbalu in the State by August 15 under this initiative.

He instructed Collectors to pay special attention to the successful implementation of Swarnandhra P-4. He also mentioned that 1,027 villages have been selected under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana, of which 765 villages have already been declared model villages under the Village Development Plan (VDP).

Regarding MSME Parks, Vijayanand said it is a Centrally sponsored scheme implemented with World Bank financial assistance. He directed Collectors to take appropriate steps in its implementation.