KURNOOL: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his commitment to Rayalaseema’s development as he released water into the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) canal from the backwaters of the Srisailam Reservoir near Malayala village in Nandyal district on Thursday.

Later, addressing farmers, the Chief Minister emphasized that his vision is centered on providing a permanent irrigation solution to Rayalaseema to uplift the region’s economy and restore pride to a land long plagued by drought and neglect.

He said this initiative would enable farmers to cultivate at least two crops a year, a long-standing goal of his for the region. Key proposed developments for Rayalaseema include the completion of the Vedavathi project benefiting Aluru, Adoni, and Mantralayam constituencies; Rs 96 crore sanctioned for Ghorakallu repairs; Rs 36 crore for restoring the Alaganur bund; and plans to complete the Adavipalli reservoir to facilitate water supply to Chittoor through the Neva branch canal. He stated that just as water reached Kuppam this year, Chittoor too will receive water by next year.

The CM recalled his personal connection to Rayalaseema, noting that he was born in the region and understands its hardships firsthand.

He criticised past governments for neglecting the region, asserting that the TDP alone has consistently worked for Rayalaseema’s welfare.

He reminded people that it was NT Rama Rao who declared that Rayalaseema should receive water before Chennai, and that groundwork for major projects in the region began during NTR’s tenure.

Launching a scathing attack on the YSRCP, Naidu said that while the TDP invested over Rs 12,000 crore in Rayalaseema’s irrigation projects, the YSRCP, during its five-year tenure, failed to spend even Rs 2,000 crore. He claimed that all major projects were completed by the TDP and criticised the YSRCP for neglecting them.

He also shared his plans to transform Rayalaseema into an industrial hub by launching major projects, including a Drone City in Orvakal, Kurnool, and the establishment of the Rayalaseema Steel Plant in Kadapa.