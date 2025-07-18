AP CM Naidu to attend Green Hydrogen Summit at SRM University

GUNTUR: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to attend the Green Hydrogen - 2025 Summit at the APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium at SRM University, in Neerukonda village of Mangalagiri mandal on July 18.

In preparation for the event, Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi, SP Satish Kumar, Joint Collector A Bhargav Tej, and Tenali Sub-Collector Sanjana Simha visited the venue on Thursday morning to review arrangements. They inspected seating arrangements, the public address system, and the media gallery at the summit venue.

They also reviewed sound system setups for a planned interactive session between the CM and students on the university’s third floor, providing suggestions for improvements. The team later toured the administrative block and advised officials to coordinate with university authorities to ensure the program’s success.