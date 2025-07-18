AP HRD minister Lokesh meets kin of 2011 factional violence victim; assures continued support

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary and HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh invited the family members of Boya Narasimhulu, who fell victim to factionalism in Rayalaseema to his residence in Undavalli on Thursday. After enquiring about their well-being, Lokesh promised to stand by the family.

Narasimhulu, a TDP activist who hailed from Kamireddypalli in Dharmavaram mandal of the erstwhile united Anantapur district, was murdered by his rivals in 2011. Narasmihulu’s son and daughter were also killed in the attack.

A 2-month-old boy of Narasimhulu family survived in the attack. After the incident, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu extended support to that family. Lokesh enquired about the studies of the boy, and wished him success in career. The family members thanked Lokesh for inviting them to his residence.