AP minister urges rice millers to supply 10% broken rice under Centre’s new procurement drive

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar has called upon rice millers in the State to be prepared to supply custom milled rice (CMR) with 10% broken rice to the Centre as part of the Centre’s new procurement initiative.

At a meeting held at the Civil Supplies Bhavan in Kanuru, Vijayawada, he said the pilot project undertaken in East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema and Eluru districts was successful, with 10,000 metric tonnes of paddy procured in compliance with Central norms.

The Centre plans to procure 50 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from five States, including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

Manohar said AP has been given a clear target, and urged rice millers to submit proposals confirming their willingness to supply rice with exactly 10% broken content as per FCI specifications.

Manohar advised millers to complete testing, packing, and transport arrangements in line with Central guidelines and meet the supply deadlines.

Explaining the importance of adherence to norms, the Civil Supplies Minister said providing quality rice on time would enhance the image of ‘Brand Andhra Pradesh’ at the national level.