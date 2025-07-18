Five Andhra cities win national honours at Swachh Survekshan Awards for urban hygiene

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh made a strong impression at the Swachh Survekshan Awards ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday, with five of its municipal corporations receiving national honours for excellence in cleanliness and sanitation.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Dr P Narayana received the awards on behalf of the State from President Droupadi Murmu.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar was also present at the event.

The municipal corporations of Vijayawada, Tirupati, Guntur, Greater Visakhapatnam (GVMC), and Rajahmundry were recognised for their achievements in urban cleanliness, waste management, and citizen participation under the national Swachh Survekshan initiative.

Senior officials from the municipal department and representatives from the award-winning corporations attended the event.

Speaking after receiving the award, Minister Narayana credited the success to the collective efforts of municipal staff, sanitation workers, and residents. “Andhra Pradesh is committed to building cleaner, healthier cities through innovation and public involvement,” he said.