Government keen on making agriculture profitable: AP energy minister Gottipati

GUNTUR: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Thursday reiterated the State government’s resolve to make agriculture profitable, during the inauguration of the Kisan Mela Mahotsav at Nadikudi Market Yard in Gurazala constituency of Palnadu district.

The minister said his first official act after taking charge was to sanction 45,000 agricultural power connections, followed by another 25,000. “Each connection costs the government Rs 2.4 lakh, and we are providing nine hours of free electricity for agriculture,” he stated. .

He urged farmers to adopt modern methods and utilise available subsidies for farm equipment and mechanisation. He highlighted the government’s support for the tobacco sector, noting that despite companies’ reluctance to purchase black burley tobacco, the government allocated Rs 270 crore for its procurement. He also mentioned support prices extended to cocoa and mango farmers.

MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, who also addressed the gathering, said the government aims to empower farmers with the knowledge and tools needed to tackle challenges. He assured farmers of the state’s continued support.