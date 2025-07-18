Guntur bags national award as Super Swachh League City under Swachh Bharat Mission

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has secured a national award under the Super Swachh League Cities 2024–25 as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award at the Swachh Survekshan 2024–25 ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. Municipal Administration and Urban development (MAUD) Minister Narayana, Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman K Pattabhiram, and Guntur Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra received the award on behalf of the city.

Mayor Ravindra and GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu congratulated Guntur’s health workers, officials, elected representatives, and residents for their collective role in achieving the recognition, which they termed as a proud moment for the corporation.

To commemorate Swachh Bharat Mission’s 10th anniversary, the Union government identified 23 cities with sustained high performance as Super Swachh League Cities. Guntur stood out among cities with populations between 3 and 10 lakh.

They noted that Guntur earned a 5-star rating and ODF++ (Open Defecation Free Plus Plus) status. Inspired by this recognition, the GMC will intensify efforts in source-level waste segregation, enforce the ban on single-use plastics, and expand public awareness campaigns.