NGT slaps ONGC with Rs 1 crore fine for repeated environmental violations in KG Basin

AMALAPURAM: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) to pay over Rs 1 crore as Environmental Compensation for violations of environmental norms at its facilities in the Krishna-Godavari Basin.

In a 298-page judgment issued on July 15, the NGT Southern Zone Bench in Chennai held ONGC accountable for non-compliance at its facilities in the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh.

As per the order, ONGC’s Odalarevu Onshore Terminal and Kesanapalli Group Gathering Station (GGS) must each pay Rs 36.6 lakh, while the Tatipaka Gas Collecting Station (GCS) has been fined Rs 27.6 lakh. The tribunal ordered that the compensation be paid within a week.

The case was filed in 2020 by environmentalist and NRI Venkatapathi Raja Yenumula, who raised concerns about pipeline oil leaks damaging agricultural land and water bodies in the region. The case was registered as O.A. No. 175 of 2020.

To evaluate the impact, the NGT appointed a Joint Committee comprising senior officials from the Ministry of Environment, the Central and State Pollution Control Boards, the Collectors of erstwhile East and West Godavari, and a petroleum engineering expert from Andhra University.