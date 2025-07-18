P4 initiative gains NRI backing in US to support Andhra's underprivileged athletes

VIJAYAWADA: The P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership), launched by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu under Swarnandhra Vision 2047, seems to be gaining momentum with fresh support coming from the Indian diaspora in the United States.

In a recent visit to the US, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu garnered support from several NRIs, particularly those passionate about sports. They have pledged financial and logistical assistance to support underprivileged athletes in the State.

Launched during Ugadi this year, the P4 initiative aims to eradicate poverty by connecting successful individuals and families, described as Margadarsis (mentors) with economically disadvantaged families known as Bangaru Kutumbams (Golden Families). Support is provided in areas such as education, healthcare, sports, entrepreneurship, and community development.

The State government acts as a facilitator, ensuring transparency and real-time monitoring through digital dashboards.

Speaking to TNIE, Ravi Naidu said, “Around 30 athletes from Andhra Pradesh will initially benefit under this initiative, supported by NRIs who were moved by the programme’s intent. The diaspora strongly resonated with the mission.”

He emphasised that the support would be merit-based, focusing on athletes with proven potential, especially those who have won medals but lack financial backing.

“A rigorous, transparent selection process will be followed to ensure fairness,” he added.

Efforts are underway to identify eligible candidates and formalise guidelines for implementing NRI-sponsored support under the P4 programme. The initiative also aims to develop sports infrastructure in the State and foster inclusive growth for budding athletes.