Tirupati man kills wife, two daughters over suspicion; attempts to kill self

TIRUPATI: In a tragic and disturbing incident, a man allegedly murdered his wife and two daughters before attempting to kill himself in Gullavaripalle village of Pakala mandal in Tirupati district.

The accused, T Giri (40), a beverages vendor from Tirupati, reportedly killed his wife, Hemakumari (35) and daughters Tanushri (12) and Tejashri (8) by pushing them into a well. He then attempted to take his own life by slitting his throat, but survived. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to Chandragiri DSP B Prasad, Giri had been living in a rented house in Tirupati with his family for the past few years. On Thursday morning, he told his wife he had seen his deceased father in a dream instructing him to return to their native village in Pakala mandal.

After reaching the outskirts of Gullavaripalle, he allegedly threw his wife and children into a well. When confronted by villagers, Giri initially claimed it was a family suicide attempt and then tried to kill himself.

Police suspect that Giri was driven by suspicion over his wife’s character, though further investigation is underway.

Pakala police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.