Top priority to law and order maintenance in Andhra: HM Vangalapudi Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has said top priority is being accorded to effective maintenance of law and order in the State by strengthening the Police Department with the state-of-the-art infrastructure.

The Home Minister, along with Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, Eluru Range IG Ashok Kumar, and Krishna SP R Gangadhara, laid the foundation stone for the District Police Centre at China Kara Agraharam in Machilipatnam on Thursday.

The training centre is being constructed on 46 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 32 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister said there were no proper police training centres in the State post bifurcation. Though the proposal for setting up a training centre was made during the previous TDP regime (2014-19), it did not materialise due to the negligence of the YSRCP government. “Steps are being taken to prevent crimes by installing one lakh CCTV cameras across the State, besides using drone technology,” she said.

The Home Minister announced that the marine police station at Gilakaladindi will be renovated as per the Excise Minister’s request.

Kollu said the training centre will be a boon to Machilipatnam. There will be separate facilities to train men and women at the centre. Steps will be taken to set up a training centre for Excise cops in the same area, he said.

MLAs Yarlagadda Venkata Rao (Gannavaram), Venigandla Ramu (Gudivada), and Varla Kumar Raja (Pamaru), MUDA Chairman Matta Prasad and others were present.