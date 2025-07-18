Two Anganwadi staff suspended over toddler’s suspicious death in AP's Prakasam district

ONGOLE: Two Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) staff members in Lingojipalli village of Cumbham mandal were suspended on Wednesday evening in connection with the suspicious death of a two-year-old boy, P Lakshith.

On the direction of the District Collector, disciplinary action was taken against Anganwadi worker Govindamma and ayah Krishna Kumari after a departmental inquiry found lapses in their supervision. The case has drawn statewide attention, with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu personally inquiring with the district SP about the incident.

Lakshith went missing on the morning of July 8 from the Lingojipalli Anganwadi centre. Despite searches by family members, villagers, and police, the boy’s whereabouts remained unknown for nearly 48 hours.

On July 10, Lakshith body was found in an agricultural field nearly 3 km from the centre.

The boy’s family alleged that negligence by the Anganwadi staff allowed the child to leave the premises unnoticed.

Subsequently, a departmental inquiry was conducted by District ICDS Project Director Suvarna, who submitted a report based on which the Collector ordered the suspensions.

Meanwhile, the police investigation into the child’s suspicious death is ongoing.