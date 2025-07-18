Woman murdered by live-in partner in Konaseema for resisting prostitution; accused absconding

AMALAPURAM: A 22-year-old woman was brutally murdered by her partner at B Savaram village in Razole mandal of Konaseema district on Thursday.

According to Razole Inspector Naresh Kumar, the victim, Oleti Pushpa, had been living with her mother, Ganga, following a legal separation from her husband. She also had a four-year-old son. In search of a livelihood, she moved to Vijayawada, where she came into contact with a car mechanic, Shaik Shammi. The two later decided to marry.

After some time, the couple returned to Razole and began living together in a rented house. Over the past six months, the duo reportedly had frequent arguments.

On Wednesday, Shammi allegedly pressured Pushpa into prostitution, which she strongly resisted. As the argument escalated, Pushpa’s mother and brother, Vinay, attempted to intervene. Shammi reportedly attacked both of them before fatally stabbing Pushpa. She died on the spot.

Inspector Naresh Kumar and his team examined the scene and shifted the body to Razole Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Ganga and Vinay, who sustained injuries, were admitted to the hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case and launched a search for Shaik Shammi, who is currently absconding.