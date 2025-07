VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday declared Amaravati as the future Green Hydrogen Valley of India while inaugurating the Green Hydrogen Summit 2025 at SRM University-AP in Amaravati.

The two-day summit brought together policymakers, scientists, industry leaders, and global experts to address the critical need for clean energy transition, positioning Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of the green hydrogen revolution.

In his keynote address, Chief Minister Naidu described the summit as a landmark forum for collaboration and innovation. “This is a historical moment for AP. Through this summit, we unite the global community in the mission to produce affordable, cost-effective clean energy. With the Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Policy and a projected investment of Rs 10 lakh crore, the state is targeting the creation of 7.5 lakh jobs in this sector. No other state in India is better positioned to become a hydrogen innovation hub,” he stated.

Highlighting the state’s advantages and strong infrastructure, Naidu emphasised the importance of green hydrogen in achieving the state’s Net Zero goals. “We have unique resources, vast coastlines, ports every 50 km, and an enabling environment for industry. Amaravati will not just be a capital, but a global green hydrogen hub. This is a step toward building a circular economy and a sustainable future for generations to come,” he added.

Dr VK Saraswat, Member of NITI Aayog and Guest of Honour, underlined the centrality of green hydrogen to India’s clean energy mission.