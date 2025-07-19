Food safety norm violations galore in Andhra's Nellore district

NELLORE: Several hotels and eateries in Nellore have been under scrutiny for violating food safety norms, with officials uncovering unhygienic conditions including rotten meat and pest infestations during recent inspections. The crackdown was intensified after a customer found a cockroach in their food at a hotel near the RTC bus stand.

In a subsequent raid near the Madras Bus Stand, food safety officials discovered fungus-infested and rotten meat in a non-vegetarian restaurant. Nellore has nearly 25,000 hotels and street food vendors, more than half of which are operating without proper licences or approvals, as per officials.

In recent checks, 296 establishments were inspected, leading to criminal cases against 15 hotels for severe violations. Notices were served to 20 others for failing to meet basic safety standards. Another 15 vendors were booked for not displaying mandatory information about the food being sold. A major challenge in enforcement remains the lack of a food testing laboratory in AP, forcing authorities to send samples to Hyderabad — a delay that hampers swift action.

“The absence of regular inspections is encouraging unsafe food practices. Immediate action is needed to safeguard public health,” a spokesperson from consumer rights group said.

The Food Safety Department has issued guidelines to all food set ups, stressing the need for sanitation, pest control and clean water usage storage. Assistant Food Controller G Venkateswara Rao warned that negligence could lead to severe health risks and strict legal action under the FSS Act.