Help end poverty through P4: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said though he took up several programmes, the Zero Poverty P4 programme is close to his heart. He hosted dinner to ‘Margadarshulu’ came forward to extend support to the poor as part of the P4 programme at his camp office on Friday. He shared his views and targets with regard to the P4 programme, and also elicited the opinions of Margadarshulu.

Asserting that poverty can be eradicated with the rich in the society supporting the poor, Naidu said his intention is to see 15 lakh ‘Bangaru Kutumbalu’ adopted by ‘Margadarshulu’ by August 15, 2025. He appealed to the rich, corporate institutions, industrialist and voluntary organisations to come forward for making the innovative programme a success. He recalled that right from BR Ambedkar to Abdul Kalam, several persons rose to higher positions because of the help they got from others in life.

“I have been in politics for 47 years. After becoming the Chief Minister, I initiated the second phase of reforms. I gave top priority to the IT sector and highest importance to education. These measures have yielded remarkable results,” he said. Naidu emphasised that Telugu people progressed in every field due to these reforms. “My aim is to eradicate poverty in the State by 2029. My goal is always uplift the poor,” he said.