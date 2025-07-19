Parliament session: MSP, water disputes on TDP’s agenda

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 22, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu chaired a meeting with party MPs at his camp office on Friday.

During the meeting, also attended by HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, Naidu and the TDP MPs discussed the strategy to be adopted during the session. Underscoring the importance of utilising the Parliament session effectively, Naidu directed the MPs to intensify efforts to secure necessary funds and advance key developmental projects for the State.

He instructed them to raise crucial issues such as the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers, river water disputes, and industrial development during the session. He stressed the need to present the State government’s initiatives on these matters to the Centre’s attention through Parliament. On the occasion, the Chief Minister lauded the TDP MPs for their consistent attendance, and active engagement in parliamentary proceedings.

“Our MPs are performing commendably. While the national average attendance among MPs stands at 85%, TDP members have surpassed it with 86.2%, placing them at the top nationally,” he said. He noted that TDP MPs lead in both participation in debates and the number of questions raised in Parliament. Furthermore, Naidu encouraged them to continue voicing the State’s concerns while also acknowledging the commendable work being undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“MPs have been assigned responsibilities according to specific departments. You must maintain consistent dialogue with Union Ministers regarding issues and pending matters, while ensuring coordination with the State administration,” he emphasised.

Highl ight ing a recent achievement, he noted, “It was due to continuous consultation that we were able to push Rs 180 crore worth of bills related to NRE GA back into process.” He urged MPs to similarly focus on Central schemes, such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and the Ayushman Bharat Health Mission, to secure additional funds for the State.

‘SIT found proof of YSRCP’s hand in liquor scam’ Pointing to the criminalisation of politics, Naidu said YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s behaviour exemplifies the dangers of allowing criminals into politics. Revealing that the SIT inquiry into the liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime is nearing completion, Naidu informed the MPs that the crime committed by the then-ruling party leaders has been proven with all evidence.