Role of Computational Fluid Dynamics in making of missile systems highlighted in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The first International Conference on Computational Science and Mathematical Modelling (ICSMM) was organised by the Department of Mathematics at VIT-AP University in collaboration with the University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, on Friday.

Addressing participants of the two-day event, the Director of Computational & Fluid Dynamics at the Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL)-Hyderabad, P K Sinha, highlighted the role of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) in the design and development of state-of-the-art missile systems and technologies required for the deterrence and defence of the country.

He explained that CFDs enable engineers to analyse and optimise aerodynamic performance, structural integrity and overall system effectiveness through advanced high performance computer simulations. Academic leader of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Prof. Fortune Massamba, joined the event virtually as the guest of honour.

VIT-AP Vice-Chancellor Prof. SV Kota Reddy emphasised the contribution of mathematical modelling and CFDs in numerous real-life applications and utilities. He also presented VIT-AP’s efforts to promote industrypartnership and plans on academic and research fronts to contribute to the national missions on Quantum Technologies and Green Hydrogen in line with the Vision 2047.