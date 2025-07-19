Rs 323 crore safety fix for Uppada coast: Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party President Konidala Pawan Kalyan announced that a permanent solution is in sight for the long-standing coastal erosion problem in Uppada village of the Pithapuram constituency. Taking to the social media platform ‘X’ on Friday, he revealed that the Union government, through the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), is actively considering a proposal to construct coastal protection structures in the region at an estimated cost of Rs 323 crore.
Highlighting the urgency of the issue, Pawan Kalyan noted that over the last five years, Uppada has witnessed an alarming average erosion of 1.23 metres annually, resulting in the loss of nearly 12 metres. This has had a devastating impact on nearby villages, particularly the homes and livelihoods of fishermen.
“Staying true to the NDA’s election promise, we are ready to commence construction as soon as the necessary approvals are granted,” he posted. The State government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has already submitted the detailed project proposals to the Ministry of Home Af fairs via NDMA.
Pawan expressed optimism that the Union government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would positively consider the request, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would recognise the urgent needs and aspirations of the people of Kakinada and the surrounding coastal areas. He affirmed that despite being a coalition partner, he remains personally committed to delivering on promises made during his campaign.
Pawan had earlier visited Uppada and assured residents that he would work with the Centre to find a lasting solution to the erosion threat. His push for the Rs 323 crore project has received a positive response from the Centre. The Jana Sena hailed the development as a major step forward in safeguarding Uppada’s future, and the coastal protection wall is expected to provide security from sea incursions and natural calamities.