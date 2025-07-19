Senior leader Pusapati Ashok quits TDP; to take oath as Goa governor on July 26

VISAKHAPATNAM: Senior TDP leader Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who has been appointed as Governor of Goa, has submitted his resignation to the primary membership of Telugu Desam Party, besides quitting the Politburo member post. He sent his resignation letter to TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao on Friday. Ashok will be sworn in as Governor of Goa on July 26. Ashok expressed his gratitude to the TDP leadership for providing him an opportunity to serve the party since its inception in various capacities.

“Having got the opportunity to be a foot soldier of the TDP since its inception, and allowed the good fortune to primarily serve the people is something I would forever be indebted to, particularly to NT Rama Rao, and your good self as party presidents. Now that I have been given the responsibility to take on the role of Governor, State of Goa with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and you. It would be in the fitness of things to detach myself from party formal affiliations given the traditions and precedents of the new role I would be assuming. I thank you for providing me an opportunity to serve as a member of Telugu Desam Party and through the forum, serve the party, people and nation,” he stated in his resignation letter.

“I have spoken with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant about the swearing-in ceremony. He told me to take the oath office on July 21. However, we felt that Sravana Masam is auspicious for the swearing-in ceremony. Hence, I have urged the Goa government, Raj Bhavan and the Ministry of Home Affairs to make arrangements for my swearing-in ceremony at 11.30 am on July 26,” he added.