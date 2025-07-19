Serve nutritious food to children at Anganwadi centres in Andhra, officials told

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Food Commission conducted a review meeting on Friday at its office in Vijayawada, chaired by Chairman Chitta Vijaya Pratap Reddy, to evaluate the implementation of key welfare schemes.

The review covered the Public Distribution System (PDS), Anganwadi services under the Women and Child Development Department, the Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day Meal Scheme, welfare hostels, and the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY). Vijaya Pratap Reddy instructed officials to ensure the regular and proper distribution of ration items to all cardholders.

He stressed the importance of supplying nutritious food, such as eggs, Balamrutham, and Bala Sanjeevani, to pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children at Anganwadi centres as per government norms. He also directed that meals, including chickpeas and eggs, be served to students in welfare hostels and schools strictly in line with the prescribed menu. Under PMMVY, he noted that the Centre provides Rs 5,000 assistance for a woman’s first delivery, while the State gover nment of fers an additional Rs 1,000 in rural areas and Rs 600 in urban areas.

For a second delivery, if the child is a girl, the State provides Rs 6,000. He urged strict adherence to disbursal norms. The Chairman warned that any irregularities in implementation would result in fines, legal action, and recommendations for disciplinary measures against negligent officials. Commission members and representatives from various departments participated.