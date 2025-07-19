Stern law to combat cyber crime soon: AP Dy Speaker

VIJAYAWADA: AP Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and Chairman of Petitions Committee K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju has informed that an amendment bill will be tabled in the ensuing Assembly session to further strengthen the existing laws to firmly deal with cyber crimes. Raju chaired a meeting of the Petitions Committee in his Chambers on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Raju said as per the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Petitions Committee focused on evolving effective measures to control cyber crimes in the State. Cyber crimes to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore take place a year on an average, he said.

There are instances of some people committing suicide because of fraudulent calls like digital arrest. Immediate action will be taken if the people complain about such calls on helpline No. 1930. A call centre with 40 operators in three shifts is run by the CID, the Deputy Speaker informed.