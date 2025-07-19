Utilise Central, State schemes to become entrepreneurs: Andhra MP to youth

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) on Friday urged the youth to utilise Central and State government initiatives to become entrepreneurs and announced that job melas will be held every three months in NTR district under the joint aegis of the Kesineni Foundation, AP Skill Development, and NTR Vikasa.

He inaugurated a Mega Job Mela at PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science, along with TDP Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao and NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha.

Around 40 companies participated, offering opportunities to candidates with qualifications ranging from SSC, ITI to Btech and PG. Collector Lakshmisha encouraged youth to seize opportunities and build successful careers. He noted that the government is prioritising job creation and also conducting job fairs at the Collectorate.