Alleged hate speech against Christian community in Andhra Pradesh: SC to hear plea on Monday

NEW DELHI: Enraged by certain anti-religious remarks and hate speeches delivered by certain members of an organisation against the Christian community in Andhra Pradesh, the petitioner has moved the Supreme Court by filing an appeal by challenging the State High Court's order refusing to take action against the accused persons.

A two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi is scheduled to hear the appeal filed by lawyer, Rana Sandeep Bussa in the case.

The alleged hate speech was delivered on 01, September last year by certain members of one Siva Shakti Foundation, which organised its 9th Anniversary function in AP. The event saw a gathering of around 1,000 people and 10,000 viewership on live telecast of the programs on social media. It was titled as, “Which religion is good for the nation."

The host and the guests on the Dias mocked the Christian Religion, the Bible, the crucifix and enraged the sentiments of Christian’s in the state of AP. Thereafter the President of the foundation on 08, September made certain further alleged and gross comments on YouTube live instigating the followers to trample the bible and urinate over the Bible.