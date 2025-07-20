Alleged hate speech against Christian community in Andhra Pradesh: SC to hear plea on Monday

NEW DELHI: Enraged by certain anti-religious remarks and hate speeches delivered by certain members of an organisation against the Christian community in Andhra Pradesh, the petitioner has moved the Supreme Court by filing an appeal by challenging the State High Court's order refusing to take action against the accused persons.
A two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi is scheduled to hear the appeal filed by lawyer, Rana Sandeep Bussa in the case.
The alleged hate speech was delivered on 01, September last year by certain members of one Siva Shakti Foundation, which organised its 9th Anniversary function in AP. The event saw a gathering of around 1,000 people and 10,000 viewership on live telecast of the programs on social media. It was titled as, “Which religion is good for the nation."
The host and the guests on the Dias mocked the Christian Religion, the Bible, the crucifix and enraged the sentiments of Christian’s in the state of AP. Thereafter the President of the foundation on 08, September made certain further alleged and gross comments on YouTube live instigating the followers to trample the bible and urinate over the Bible.
Rana Bussa, lawyer for the petitioner Arch Bishop Dr Ashok Babu Chegudi @Joshua Daniel and others, will argue the matter on Monday in the top court representing his side of contentions.
He voiced his concern for the Christian Minority community and sought action against the organisation and its people who allegedly gave these hate speeches.
Rana Bussa said that the AP HC in its order had dismissed his plea citing that the allegations made in the present petition were quite vague and general and if at all there is any act which is attributed to the private respondents, which otherwise constitute a criminal offence, it would be open to the petitioners to work out their remedies in accordance with law. "The present petition is misconceived and is accordingly dismissed," said, the AP HC in its order.
Following his dismissal of the plea by the HC, petitioner moved the apex court.
The SC should direct the Respondents, including the DGP of AP, SP and DSP of Guntur, to take appropriate action, including loding a First Information Report (FIR) and other preventive measures against Shivashakthi Foundation, Hindu Jana Shakti and Radha Manohar Das, during the pendency of the present petition," the plea added.