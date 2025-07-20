Anand Mahindra signals investment interest in Andhra Pradesh after Lokesh’s pitch

VIJAYAWADA: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has expressed optimism about investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, indicating that his teams are already engaged in discussions related to solar energy, micro-irrigation and tourism ventures in the State.

In a post on X on Saturday, Mahindra responded to Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh’s appeal to consider setting up a Mahindra manufacturing unit in AP. “Happy to be a part of Andhra Pradesh’s journey,” he wrote, suggesting a positive outlook toward potential collaborations.

The friendly exchange began when Anand Mahindra shared an advertisement of Mahindra Furio truck in Telugu on his X handle on Friday, captioning it “Just one decision... Your destiny is in your hands. Own a truck... Change your life.” The post in Telugu resonated strongly, especially with Lokesh, who praised the advertisement as heart-touching, and said it would strike a chord with the people of AP, one of the biggest markets for Mahindra vehicles in India.

In his reply, Lokesh highlighted the investment-friendly environment in AP, and urged Mahindra to explore the possibility of setting up a unit in the State. Mahindra’s response in Telugu, “Our journey has just begun. Let’s see what happens next,” sparked anticipation of deeper engagement.

Lokesh pitches AP’s policies to woo Mahindra

The exchange has caught the attention of industry watchers and citizens alike. In response, Lokesh thanked Anand Mahindra.

“We greatly value your ongoing investments in AP, sir. I have been reading about your group’s expansion plans in EVs, defence and aerospace manufacturing. Andhra Pradesh has tailor-made policies for each sub-sector that can deliver maximum incentives. I would be delighted if you could consider our state for manufacturing as well. We promise to impress you with our speed & approach. Also, your workforce will feel most welcome and speak whichever language they wish to. Unity in diversity,” Lokesh posted on X.