AP HC denies bail to compounder accused of murder, necrophilia

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court has denied bail to Nayan Biswas, a compounder accused of murdering his employer’s wife and committing necrophilia.

Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao ruled that granting bail in such a case would send a negative message to society and undermine the seriousness of the offence.

Biswas, originally from West Bengal, had served at a hospital in Kavali, Nellore district, for over 15 years and lived with the hospital owner’s family. On the night of December 31, 2023, Biswas allegedly attempted to rape the woman while she slept. Upon resistance, he reportedly bludgeoned her to death and sexually violated her corpse.

Following a complaint by the victim’s husband, Kavali police arrested Biswas and placed him in judicial custody. He later filed a bail petition, citing the completion of the investigation and submission of a preliminary chargesheet.

The High Court, however, observed that the gravity of the crime remains unchanged by the filing of a chargesheet. The judge emphasised the betrayal of trust by the accused, who lived under the same roof as the victim’s family, and condemned the heinous nature of the act. He added that such offences, driven by lust and executed with calculated cruelty, warrant cautious legal scrutiny.

Citing the brutality of the crime, its societal impact, and the need to uphold public confidence in the justice system, the court dismissed the bail plea.